Exclusive: Meyer waits on AC Milan offer
20 June at 13:30CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Schalke midfielder Max Meyer is weighing up a move to AC Milan this summer, with his contract at the German club set to expire in the coming days.
Meyer has been one of the brightest German youngsters over the last few seasons and has impressed for Schalke. This past season, he was used as a defensive midfielder by Domenico Tedesco and the player appeared 24 Bundesliga games and recaptured his lost mojo.
CalcioMercato can exclusively report that Meyer wants a move to AC Milan and has put a move to Hoffenheim on hold because of that.
Meyer's agent Fabio Parisi had proposed the player to Milan last week and contact has been re-established over the last few days too.
Milan are interested in the German and are taking their time in evaluating what they desire to offer the player, who has rejected a contract offer of 4 million euros per season from Schalke.
The player's agent has put forward a demand of 4.5 million euros per season and Milan are expected to give a respone this week.
Meyer has previously drawn links with Tottenham Hotspur too and has kept a move to Hoffenheim on hold to seek a rossoneri switch.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments