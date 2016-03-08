Exclusive: Milan are serious about Demiral, Juventus demands are high

18 July at 14:55
Serie A giants AC Milan are serious about the idea of signing Merih Demiral with Juventus having a high demand for their Turkish summer signing.

Demiral joined Juventus this summer from Sassuolo for a fee of 18 million euros. The defender had impressed in the second half of the campaign for the neroverdi last season after having joined on an initial loan deal from Sporting Lisbon.

We understand that Milan are serious about signing Demiral this summer and they have carefully evaluated the possible terms of the signing before making an official enquiry about the player.

Juve have made it clear that they are not willing to let their new signing go unless the rossoneri offer a fee of 40 million euros or more for him this summer. That is the figure put forward by Fabio Paratici, who knows that Milan's financial situation will not allow them to sign the player on a permanent basis.

Juve know that Demiral may not be able to play regularly because of the depth in their defense with the arrival of Matthijs de Ligt. The contacts for Demiral will continue but all parties are far apart currently.

 

