Exclusive: Milan beat Geona and Torino to Empoli's Krunic

AC Milan’s transfer market looks to have started now the club has sorted itself at board level.



Calciomercato.com understands that the Rossoneri club is one step away from defining the purchase of the 26-year-old midfielder Rade Krunic from Empoli.



It is believed that the deal has accelerated in the last few hours and that led Milan to overtake both Genoa (a destination rejected by the player) and Torino. The Bosnian footballer has attracted a lot of attention his season after a very positive campaign that saw the player score 5 goals in 33 games.



Krunic is said to to be a player that is appreciated by the next Milan coach Marco Giampaolo, and the deal is looks set to go through in the coming days.



Fabrizio Corsi, Empoli President, exclusively told calciomercato.com, "Krunic will play in Milan next season. It closes for 8 million euros".





