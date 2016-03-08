Exclusive: Milan desperate to sign Napoli star this summer
21 June at 10:25CalcioMercato exclusively understand that Serie A giants AC Milan are desperate to sign Napoli's Jose Callejon this summer.
The Spaniard has become a very important part of the Napoli side ever since his arrival from Real Madrid in the summer of 2013 for a 9 million euros fee. The 31-year-old appeared in every single Serie A game for the partenopei last season, scoring ten times and assisting just as many times.
CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Milan are desperate to sign Callejon this summer, with the player willing to move away from Napoli too.
The entourage of Callejon is aware of interest from Milan and while the player has a release clause of 20 million euros, his compatriot Pepe Reina has been convincing him to join Milan by being in constant touch with him on Whatsapp and call.
Callejon is waiting on an offer and he could be a Milan player this summer after having drawn constant links with the club. A possible deal will hinge on whether Suso leaves Milan this summer or not.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments