In future, Franck Kessié could well see this season as the one in which he made Milan’s midfield his own.

The subject of a €55 million summer offer from Wolves, the former Atalanta man decided to stay at the club for whom he netted five Serie A goals last season, hoping to make the leap.

The Ivorian man’s goal against Roma in Friday’s 2-1 win was a great way to bounce back from the Rossoneri’s 3-2 loss to Napoli, in which the 21-year-old didn’t play very well.

It now appears that Rino Gattuso is asking him to do even more: he doesn’t just want a destroyer, he wants Kessié to be the man who makes runs into the box, making the most of crosses from Calhanoglu and Suso, as well as Gonzalo Higuain’s tough hold-up play.

There is now talk of contacts with his agents, and of a new extension, which would increase the 21-year-old’s salary past the €2.2 million he currently earns, and keep him at the San Siro past 2022. Leonardo has a soft spot for this player, and it could well prove decisive...

Andrea Distaso, adapted by @EdoDalmonte