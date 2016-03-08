Exclusive: Milan eye new contract for Lucas Biglia
14 September at 12:15Serie A giants AC Milan are now looking to hand Lucas Biglia a new deal soon, Calciomercato understand.
The rossoneri have started their new campaign with one win and one defeat in the league. The opening day defeat to Udinese was followed by a win over newly promoted Brescia two weeks ago. Biglia didn't feature in any of the two games.
We understand that Marco Giampaolo trusts Biglia to play as the defensive midfielder in the 4-3-1-2 shape and the Italian has a weakness for the former Lazio man, because of that.
Giampaolo feels that Biglia will provide balance to the midfield and the defense and the Argentine too is ready to take up that role in the heart of the park.
Because of that, Milan are considering to hand the midfielder a new deal. As long as Paolo Maldini and Zvonomir Boban agree and it is in accordance with the Elliot policies,
