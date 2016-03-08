Exclusive: Milan give up pursuit of Roma forward Schick
07 June at 16:15In the past few months, AC Milan have been touted as a potential destination for Roma forward Patrick Schick. The Czech forward has not justified his investment and his low goal return has led to the Giallorossi wanting to offload him. Milan were linked as a possible suitor of the forward but now it appears that track is dead.
According to what has been exclusively learned by CalcioMercato.com, Milan have given up their pursuit of the Czech forward; satisfied with Patrick Cutrone, Krzysztof Piatek and Andre Silva returning from his loan spell with La Liga side Sevilla.
Roma are ready to sell Schick to the highest bidder but it will not be AC Milan who sign the forward.
