Exclusive: Milan have their eyes on Sensi as they will observe him with the Italian NT

Sassuolo's Stefano Sensi is still on AC Milan's radar. The Sassuolo midfielder has been doing well as he is on Leonardo's wish-list. AC Milan had interest in him in January but Sassuolo did not want to lose him during the season. Interesting stat? He is the second best midfielder in the Italian Serie A this season for the precision of his passes as Miralem Pjanic is the only player who has been more precise. Milan still like him a lot but they aren't the only ones...



MILAN WILL TAKE A CLOSER LOOK AT HIM - As Calciomercato.com sources have confirmed, a Milan scout will be present for Italy's next games as Sensi will be scouted by the rossoneri. Other than the rossoneri, Juventus, Inter and Napoli also like Sensi a lot too as the coming months will be important for his future. As Milan look on, the competition on the Sensi front is still very strong indeed....