Exclusive: Milan have their eyes on Sensi as they will observe him with the Italian NT
20 March at 22:50Sassuolo's Stefano Sensi is still on AC Milan's radar. The Sassuolo midfielder has been doing well as he is on Leonardo's wish-list. AC Milan had interest in him in January but Sassuolo did not want to lose him during the season. Interesting stat? He is the second best midfielder in the Italian Serie A this season for the precision of his passes as Miralem Pjanic is the only player who has been more precise. Milan still like him a lot but they aren't the only ones...
MILAN WILL TAKE A CLOSER LOOK AT HIM - As Calciomercato.com sources have confirmed, a Milan scout will be present for Italy's next games as Sensi will be scouted by the rossoneri. Other than the rossoneri, Juventus, Inter and Napoli also like Sensi a lot too as the coming months will be important for his future. As Milan look on, the competition on the Sensi front is still very strong indeed....
