Exclusive: Milan interested in signing Ajax starlet
28 March at 23:00David Neres is to be near the top of AC Milan's summer shopping list, with sporting director Leonardo extremely interested in signing Ajax's young Brazilian forward. According to what has been exclusively learned by CalcioMercato.com, Milan are interested in Neres as his time at Ajax looks to be coming to an end, after reports of a falling out between the Brazilian and Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag - the manager dropping him to the bench earlier this season.
There is, however, an issue for the Rossoneri. Ajax are not willing to let the 22-year-old go for a small fee; wishing a figure of around €50m for Neres' services. Milan must first focus on qualifying for next season's Champions League and must then evaluate whether Neres is worth the price-tag - or if alternate options should be looked at further.
In January, Neres was being observed by scouts from the Chinese Super League and Milan, amongst other Italian sides, have shown an interest in signing the Ajax starlet in the past. His current deal with Ajax does not expire until 2022 and therefore Ajax can prevent the deal from going through unless it is at an acceptable price for them.
