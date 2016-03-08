Exclusive: Milan more and more convinced about Deulofeu, new contacts with Watford

Weeks go by and the interest remains unchanged. Gerard Deulofeu continues to be a concrete option for AC Milan, which after the January attempt is ready to return to the office in June.



In recent months Leonardo has continued to keep contacts alive, with the player's agent and with Watford, reaffirming the desire to open negotiations once the Rossoneri have clearer ideas (Champions League) and off the field (UEFA's ruling regarding non-compliance with FFP).



The Spanish winger, who played for six months at the club between January and June 2017, scoring 4 goals and assisting another 3 in 18 matches, never concealed the idea of returning to Milan. He told it to his agent and wrote it to Leonardo, with whom the relationship is excellent. However, there is still a month to understand whether there are margins for a possible deal.



Milan are convinced about this choice, motivated by the development of Deulofeu. In England, he has matured as a man and as a player, he has learned to be less selfish and flashy and understood that he needs to be more concrete.



The numbers are on his side: in 27 matches played between the cups and the Premier League he scored 9 goals (the last one against Huddersfield yesterday) and registered 5 assists as a winger or as a playmaker behind the central forward.



With Watford the agreements are clear. In June he can leave but the right offer must arrive. The valuation is 40 million, a figure that Milan does not want to spend, which is why it will take a great deal of diplomacy to lower the price.



Another team interested in Deulofeu is Borussia Dortmund who, after losing Pulisic to Chelsea are also afraid of losing Sancho (appreciated by Manchester United) and are looking for a new reinforcement. Milan have an advantage because they already have the 'yes' of the player and now it is time to find an agreement with Watford.

Federico Zanon. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov