Exclusive: Milan prepare for Suso’s sale
13 January at 14:40Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are preparing for the sale of winger Suso in the January transfer window.
The Spain international has been linked with a move away from the Milan-based club in the ongoing window as he lost his spot in the starting XI with the arrival of new manager Stefano Pioli who first gave him a chance but has opted to bench him in the recent past.
Calciomercato.com can confirm that Milan’s hierarchy are ready to let the winger leave in the January transfer window and are prepared to listen to offers.
Suso has been at Milan since he joined them on a free-transfer from English Premier League outfit Liverpool in the summer of 2015.
Since then, the 26-year-old has represented his current club in 152 matches in all competitions, managing to score 24 goals along with providing 31 assists.
In the ongoing campaign, the left-footed winger has managed to score just once
and provided two assists in 16 appearances for Milan.
Danielo Longo
