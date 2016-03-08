Exclusive: Milan reopen pursuit of Chelsea and West Ham United target
27 July at 21:40According to what has been exclusively learned by CalcioMercato.com, AC Milan are once again stepping up their pursuit of recently unemployed Brazilian forward Bernard.
Bernard, who is 25-years-old, most recently played for Shakhtar Donestk in the Ukrainian Premier League, before deciding he wanted to take on a new challenge and move elsewhere.
A number of teams have been looking at one of the best free agents on the market, with Lazio, Chelsea, West Ham, Leicester City and a whole host of other clubs being linked. Now though, it appears a move to AC Milan could be happening.
In the next few hours, Leonardo of AC Milan will be meeting with the representatives of Bernard, Giuliano Bertolucci and Kia Joorabchian. Milan want to offer Bernard a wage of €3.5 million per season, a risk for a player who has never played in a major European league.
