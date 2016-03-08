Exclusive: Milan's next regista could come from Ligue 1 - the details
24 March at 16:00A new idea for AC Milan's midfield. As our reporter Daniele Longo has revealed, the Rossoneri are ready to bet on Imran Louza, a 20-year-old midfielder who currently plays for Nantes. An interesting solution both for technical ability and for the young age.
As Lucas Biglia is certain to leave at the end of the season, in addition to the probable farewell of Jack Bonaventura, more reinforcements will be needed in this department during the summer. Therefore, Milan are working to identify possible targets on the transfer market, and Louza is one of them.
During this season, he has registered two goals and two assists in 24 appearances. Nantes have slapped a €10m price tag on the player, who is known for being skilled with his feet and having a good game vision. Should he arrive at Milan, it would allow Ismael Bennacer to play as a mezzala.
The Rossoneri's chief scout, Geoffrey Moncada, is keen on the player but the last word will be given to their new manager, which probably will be Ralf Rangnick.
