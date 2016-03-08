Exclusive: Milan serious about Higuain; contact made – the details
22 July at 21:30After the reshuffle at AC Milan, which has seen Fassone leave and Leonardo arrive, the shortly-to-be-new technical director is serious about bringing Juventus’ Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain to the San Siro.
Milan consider Higuain as the ideal reinforcement for their attack, after the names of Morata, Ciro Immobile and Karim Benzema have been thrown around and disregarded in recent weeks. After the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid to Juventus, Higuain is being almost forced out of the club, as the club need to recoup funds.
Chelsea are also interested and, according to what has been learned by CalcioMercato, no negotiation has properly started yet on Milan’s side. Sarri wants the forward at Chelsea and Juve are said to want a figure of around €60 million.
First contact has been made between Milan and Juventus, confirming the arrival of the Elliott era as the club look to splash newfound resources on the Argentine. His wage demands would likely be around €5.5 million per year, for around 3-4 years.
Now, we wait for Milan to make an offer for Higuain; or for Chelsea to strike quick and strike first – something that seems unlikely until the London side are able to offload Alvaro Morata.
