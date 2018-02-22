Exclusive: Milan set to sell flop striker after a single season

CalcioMercato understand that AC Milan want a fee of about 31 million euros to part ways with Andre Silva this summer.



Andre Silva joined Milan last summer from FC Porto for a fee in the region of 35 million euros. He has struggled to make an impact since, having scored only twice in the Serie A.



CalcioMercato can report that Silva is likely to depart from the San Siro after a single season at the club.



His agent Jorge Mendes has already initiated contact with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Monaco, but none of the offers were upto the 31 million euros valuation of AC Milan. Arsenal are also interested in the player, but no offers have arrived yet.



The UEFA sanctions are likely to make the situation clearer as Milan don't want to bear any losses in a possible sale.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)