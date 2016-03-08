Exclusive: Milan star to miss three months with calf injury
30 October at 11:30Mattia Caldara suffered an injury for AC Milan at the weekend as the Rossoneri defeated Sampdoria 3-2. According to what has been exclusively learned by CalcioMercato, Caldara has suffered a tear in his right calf; which could be enough to keep the Italian centre-back out for at least 3 months.
Caldara signed for AC Milan in the summer, in a swap-deal which saw Leonardo Bonucci return to Juventus and Gonzalo Higuain sign for Milan on loan with an option-to-buy. This unexpected injury could mean that Milan must revisit the market in January, to search for another central defender. Milan already have options but, if Gattuso and his side want to challenge for Champions League qualifications, greater depth cannot make things any harder.
Milan fans and staff will be keeping an eager eye on Caldara; hoping for a speedy recovery so that the defender can once again don the Rossoneri shirt – but, for now, he must focus on recovering as quickly and as properly as possible.
