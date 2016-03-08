Exclusive: Milan star to miss three months with calf injury

caldara, milan, concentrato, dudelange, 2018/19
30 October at 11:30
Mattia Caldara suffered an injury for AC Milan at the weekend as the Rossoneri defeated Sampdoria 3-2. According to what has been exclusively learned by CalcioMercato, Caldara has suffered a tear in his right calf; which could be enough to keep the Italian centre-back out for at least 3 months.
 
Caldara signed for AC Milan in the summer, in a swap-deal which saw Leonardo Bonucci return to Juventus and Gonzalo Higuain sign for Milan on loan with an option-to-buy. This unexpected injury could mean that Milan must revisit the market in January, to search for another central defender. Milan already have options but, if Gattuso and his side want to challenge for Champions League qualifications, greater depth cannot make things any harder.
 
Milan fans and staff will be keeping an eager eye on Caldara; hoping for a speedy recovery so that the defender can once again don the Rossoneri shirt – but, for now, he must focus on recovering as quickly and as properly as possible.
 
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Milan
Sampdoria

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.