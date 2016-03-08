Exclusive: Milan target Belgian starlet as club look to build for future
12 June at 16:45AC Milan are already planning their first moves in the summer market. Having lost time due to their failed pursuit of Igli Tare as sporting director, the club are attempting to get on with things - despite not currently having the role filled. The Rossoneri cannot afford to waste any more time and have identified Club Brugge starlet Lois Openda as a potential signing.
Born in 2000, Openda is a part of the Belgian U19 team and can play as both a second striker and a centre-forward. The versatile young forward is an important part of both the Belgian youth side and played 20 times for Club Brugge in the 2018/19 season; scoring four goals.
The 19-year-old will potentially come as Frederic Massara is on the verge of being appointed as sporting director, the former Roma director having signalled his admiration of the player to the Rossoneri leadership and, in fact, an assurance of signing the talented young Belgian could get the Massara deal over the line.
