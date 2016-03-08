Exclusive: Milan target Sao Paulo wonderkid; but financial fair play...
13 April at 13:00AC Milan are extremely satisfied with Brazilian playmaker Lucas Paqueta since he joined the team from Brazilian club Flamengo in January. Paqueta nailed the jump up from his home nation to Serie A; an encouraging sign for a Rossoneri side who are glancing, with increased frequency, in the direction of Brazil for potential signings. Milan have already been linked with Gremio forward Everton but now another name has appeared on their potential shopping list - that of Sao Paulo starlet Antony.
Antony, 19, is a winger who can play on either side; an ideal supplement for Paqueta and Piatek in the Rossoneri's attacking trident. Sao Paulo, however, have seen that Antony has a lot of potential and have extended his current deal until 2023 to avoid him being stolen away by a top European club for less than they think he is worth.
Although Milan have communicated their interest to the player and his representatives, first lies the task of avoiding UEFA's financial fair play restrictions. Milan are back under scrutiny once again after allegedly breaking the rules set in place by UEFA again. Milan were lucky to participate in this season's Europa League after fears they would not be allowed in due to their breach of the rules - and it perhaps would have been better for the club if they were banned in the first instance; crashing out of the group stage in a shock exit in the last game of the stage to Greek side Olympiakos.
