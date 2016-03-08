Exclusive: Milan to hold make new contacts for Correa next week
20 July at 11:35Serie A giants AC Milan are set to make new contacts with Atletico Madrid for Angel Correa next week, Fabrizio Romano understands.
Atletico had tried to offer Correa to Tottenham Hotspur recently in the deal that saw Kieran Trippier move from Spurs to Atletico in what was a surprising deal. Tottenham played the offer down as they preferred a cash deal.
Fabrizio Romano has an update on the situation of the Argentine, who been linked with Milan.
The rossoneri are serious about him and are strongly after the player. Marco Giampaolo sees him as a second striker who can play in his 4-3-1-2 shape with Piatek up front.
New meetings will take place next week and it could well be on Tuesday. Andrea Berta will be in Milan soon and the rossoneri will talk about the possible transaction of Correa.
Atleti's request starts at 55 million euros and Milan are thinking about formulas to make this dream come true. They're trying to sell Andre Silva to Monaco with the help of Jorge Mendes, while Patrick Cutrone has rejected Wolves.
