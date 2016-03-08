Exclusive: Milan want Juventus defender Demiral - the situation

17 July at 10:30
Despite only joining the club last month, for around 18 million euros from Sassuolo, Juventus defender Merih Demiral is already being linked with a move away. The talented young Turkish defender has been brought to the club to help be the foundation for the future, whilst the arrival of Matthijs De Ligt has perhaps damaged his chances of playing a role in the first team straight away.

In the last few hours, there have been indirect contacts between Juventus and AC Milan over the Turkish centre-back, with Maldini and Massara viewing the former Sassuolo defender as a great target.

Last month, Atletico Madrid tried to snatch the defender from Juventus but Fabio Paratici told them the demands; which included an option for Juve to bring the defender back to Turin at their request. Atletico's interest soon faded and it is likely that Milan will be handed a similar formula. No negotiations have started and it is a complex situation but there appears to be some interest from the Rossoneri side.

