Exclusive: Milan want to sign Atalanta starlet Piccoli
09 April at 23:30According to what can be exclusively reported by CalcioMercato.com, AC Milan are interested in signing young Atalanta forward Roberto Piccoli. Piccoli, 18, has a strong and imposing physique which, combined with speed and competent finishing, has accounted for his 14 goals in 22 games with Atalanta's primavera side this season so far.
Piccoli has come up through the youth system of the Bergamo club and is the latest to be added to the long list of talents to have developed from Atalanta's academy. In addition, Piccoli has eight appearances for the Italy U19 side and is considered to be one to watch for the future.
Milan's interest in Piccoli comes from the Rossoneri desire to have a young striker who can alternate between the primavera side and the first team, coming into the squad when he is needed but playing with the academy the rest of the time.
Atalanta would like to renew Piccoli's contract and intend to do so in the upcoming summer but this will not deter Milan, nor will it deter the other clubs who will eventually be interested in his services.
Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco are thought to be Milan's main competition for the young Italian forward and it would appear that the choice to stay in Italy would benefit Piccoli and his development.
