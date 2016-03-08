Exclusive: Mirabelli and Milan met representatives of La Liga forward
05 July at 12:45CalcioMercato.com can exclusively reveal that there was a meeting held in Rome yesterday between AC Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli and representatives of Valencia forward Simone Zaza.
Gennaro Gattuso wants reinforcements for his side, as they aim to climb up the table after a disappointing 17/18 season. Mirabelli was in Rome for two reasons. Firstly, to discuss establishing a Serie C team, following the introduction of Serie A B-teams into the Serie C championship.
Secondly, was this meeting with representatives of Zaza; who relayed to Mirabelli and Milan that the player wishes to complete a move to the San Siro. Zaza has rejected an offer from Chinese team Tianjin Quanjian; with the Italian interested in a 4-year deal with Milan.
However, Valencia want €20 million and AC Milan must first sell, in order to buy. With the upcoming appeal decision on AC Milan’s place in next year’s Europa League, Milan must pray for a good outcome to this; whilst selling Kalinic and Carlos Bacca to free up funds.
