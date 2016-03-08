Exclusive: Mirabelli set for AC Milan exit, meeting with Scaroni tomorrow
22 July at 14:25A strong break with AC Milan’s recent is on the cards.. This is the plan that Elliott is developing without any hesitation. Fassone has been revoked in a rather clear manner, now it is Massimiliano Mirabelli who will be losing his current role Milan.
Upcoming meeting - According to what has been learned from calciomercato.com, tomorrow at Milan there will be a meeting between Scaroni and the current head of the technical area. With the arrival of Leonardo (the official announcement is expected next week) he has in fact cut Mirabelli from the plans moving forward.
The former head of Inter has no intention of resigning and the summit with the new rossonero president will serve to find an agreement on the exit. It is very difficult to continue operations on the market until August 18 in this case, which has emerged during the week.
