Exclusive: Mirabelli to attend Egypt vs. Colombia, Falcao-Silva swap?
01 June at 19:10Milan continue to follow Radamel Falcao with interest: the Monaco striker, who will feature for Colombia against Egypt at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia tonight, will be closely monitored by Milan's Massimiliano Mirabelli. Watch our gallery for Milan's transfer targets.
In fact, AC Milan's sporting director has always had a weakness for the target man. The Rossoneri have already spoken about Falcao with his agent, Jorge Mendes, who has a good relationship with both sides.
Falcao, born in 1986, will see his contract expire in 2020 and after three seasons with Monaco, he would like another adventure for his career.
At the beginning of May, there was a meeting between Mendes and Milan's management, which has sparked rumours of Andre Silva's and Falcao's future, linking them with a swap deal. Falcao high salary requests may not be an issue, as he gave the Rossoneri fans hope yesterday: "I have read and heard of the interest of Milan, it is an honor that a club like this follow me, I follow Italian football and I know that the Rossoneri are the second best club in the world in regards to Champions League wins, I like Italy."
