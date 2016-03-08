

Falcao, born in 1986, will see his contract expire in 2020 and after three seasons with Monaco, he would like another adventure for his career.



At the beginning of May, there was a meeting between Mendes and Milan's management, which has sparked rumours of Andre Silva's and Falcao's future, linking them with a swap deal. Falcao high salary requests may not be an issue, as he gave the Rossoneri fans hope yesterday: "I have read and heard of the interest of Milan, it is an honor that a club like this follow me, I follow Italian football and I know that the Rossoneri are the second best club in the world in regards to Champions League wins, I like Italy."