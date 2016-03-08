Exclusive: Miranda set to leave Inter for Jiangsu Suning, the details

25 July at 22:30
Four years and 109 games later, the adventure of Joao Miranda at Inter Milan can come to an end. The player is outside the technical project of Antonio Conte, who even in his latest statements never mentioned the player in favour of Godin, De Vrij, Skriniar, Ranocchia, D'Ambrosio and Bastoni.

The Brazilian is ready to leave the Nerazzurri and his future could be in China, at Jiangsu Suning, the other club owned by the Zhang family.

If in recent weeks Monaco seemed to have taken the most concrete steps for Miranda, in the last few hours there has been an acceleration by the Chinese club, ready to offer the Brazilian a rich contract. The final agreement is still missing but Miranda's future speaks more and more Chinese.

