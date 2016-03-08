Exclusive: Modric makes promise to Inter as Real pounce on Spurs ace

Luka Modric is keen to join Inter and the Croatia International is expecting to meet Florentino Perez in the coming hours to confirm his desire to move to Serie A.



The Croat made return to the Merengues’ training ground yesterday and met Florentino’s right hand man Angel Sanchez.



According to our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano Modric is happy about the meeting but is now determined to meet Florentino Perez to tell him that he has no more motivations to remain at the Bernabeu and that he wants to begin a new chapter of his career.



Modric is not going to force his Real Madrid exit but is looking for another challenge and he is going to make it crystal clear to Florentino.



Meantime the President of Real Madrid is taking time, he knows that patience is need right now. Perez is working on two different tables. On the one hand he wants to offer Modric a new deal but on the other hand he has told his ‘transfer men’ to already begin the chase of possible replacements for the Croat with the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Christian Eriksen who are on top of the Merengues’ shopping list.



Fabrizio Romano, adapted by Lorenzo Bettoni

Fabrizio Romano