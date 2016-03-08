Exclusive: Modric on plane to Tallinn, still wants Inter
14 August at 10:20Calciomercato's transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano exclusively understands that while Luka Modric has traveled with the Real Madrid squad for the UEFA Super Cup final in Tallinn, he is still very much intent on leaving the club for Inter Milan.
We have previously reported that Modric has made it clear to Florentino Perez and Real Madrid that he wants to leave the club for Inter, but the the Los Blancos will not sell him this summer.
Romano now states quite the same and says that Modric is on the plane to Tallinn, despite the desire to leave. Perez's stance is very strong and he has already told Modric's agent that he will not be allowed to leave the Bernabeu this summer.
Modric believes that while he wants to leave the club, he would want to do that in a respectful way and not in a way that damages his relationship with the club and with the club's fans.
Perez though, is in no mood to let the player leave following the departure of Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo earlier this summer. He cannot afford to let another top player leave.
