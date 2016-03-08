Exclusive: Modric seriously considering Real Madrid exit
03 August at 09:15Calciomercato exclusively understand that Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric is seriously considering a departure from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.
Inter Milan have made contact for Modric over the last few weeks and reports have rightly linked them with a move for the Croatian, who shone in the FIFA World Cup and played a vital role in taking his nation to the World Cup final.
Calciomercato's transfer expert Fabrizio Romano understands that Luka Modric is seriously considering a Real Madrid exit this summer and is set to meet Florentino Perez next week.
Modric will go back to Madrid on Sunday and will meet his agents then, but won't meet Perez till next week with the Real Madrid president having made it clear that he'd want a club to meet the player's release clause of 750 million euros to part ways with him.
It will be very tough to convince Perez, we understand, as he is frustrated with the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo and he wouldn't afford the exit of another heralded star this summer itself.
Modric would likely express his desire to leave, but Perez will be very intent on keeping him and will look to offer him a new, improved deal. Inter Milan prowl and with a move for Arturo Vidal having fallen through, Luka Modric is now a realistic target.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
