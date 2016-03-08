Exclusive: Monchi wants Milan's Castillejo at Sevilla

He can play both on the right wing and on the lift, for Gattuso he is the first alternative in the attack. Castillejo has featured in 31 Serie A matches this season, scoring 4 goals which were often decisive for the result of the match. The Spaniard has shown glimpses of reliability in his first season in Italy but also moments of weakness and blackouts.



Ramon Rodriguez Verdejo, simply known as Monchi, is a great admirer of Castillejo's qualities. Samu is a concrete idea for Sevilla in view of next season and there have already been contacts between the former Roma director and the players' agents. The player is happy at the club and, at present, he does not want to return to Spain.



The former Villarreal man is linked to AC Milan by a contract expiring in July 2023. His annual salary is 1.5 million net and he is valued at no less than 23 million by the club, considering the budget balance of the club. As of now, there is no intention to sacrifice Castillejo on the market but a lot will depend on Monchi's offer which could arrive in the coming weeks.

Daniele Longo