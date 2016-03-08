Exclusive: More American interest in AC Milan
23 June at 16:35CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that there is more American interest in buying AC Milan.
The current rossoneri owner Yonghong Li began his ownership of the club back in 2016 and while the club spent over 150 million euros on signing players last summer, the side still finished sixth in the Serie A and sacked Vincenzo Montella in November last year.
CalcioMercato understand that there is interest from another American to buy Milan, with the Ricketts Family already interested.
It is said that YongHong Li has ten days to pay off a 32 million euros capital fee but he needs a partner in the ownership for that.
Apart from the Ricketts Family, another American has been in contact with Marco Fassone recently and have initiated contact with the club through Goldman Sachs, who met the Rossoneri executives in London recently.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
