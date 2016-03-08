Exclusive: More optimism between Icardi and Inter but further meetings are needed

The white smoke has still not arrived after the umpteenth meeting today and there is still nothing solved between Inter and Icardi. The parties met today late in the afternoon and the distance still remains, even though the club is optimistic about the future.



With the disqualification of Lautaro Martinez and the not optimal conditions of Keita, close to the return but still far from his best form, the Nerazzurri hoped to have Icardi available for the return leg against Eintracht Frankfurt next Thursday in the Europa League but today's meeting makes this possibility minimal at the moment.



Inter and Icardi continue negotiating regarding 'peace' between the parties but for the final handshake and the return of the former captain on the field for the Nerazzurri, more meetings will be necessary, as there are still some issues to fix, such as the relationship between the player and coach Luciano Spalletti.

Pasquale Guarro. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov