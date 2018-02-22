However, now the transfer market approaches and the striker is looking for a way out, amid Milan rumours. In fact, Muriel is pushing for this solution, as he wants to wear the Rossoneri shirt, which was revealed by Calciomercato.com

Furthermore, the signal from Milan is clear. Luis is a name on their wish list, however, not in the first places as there is a will to invest in a major international striker. Yet, Muriel can be an opportunity, as UEFA and FFP could be a major factor in the Rossoneri's hunt for a new target man. Luis waits and hopes, the Rossoneri desire is strong. But it may not be enough ...

Between Lecce, Udinese and Sampdoria, Muriel's performance has been continuously growing. Then, the transfer to Sevilla resulted in failure for the Colombian, as this season he's only scored nine goals in Liga, Copa del Rey and the Champions League.