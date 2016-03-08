Exclusive: Nainggolan set for Cagliari return
01 August at 19:00According to what has been learned by CalcioMercato.com, Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan is set to re-join his former club Cagliari on loan from Serie A giants Inter Milan.
Nainggolan signed for Inter from Roma last summer but his future has looked increasingly tied away from the Nerazzurri this summer. Reports had linked him with moves to both Roma and Fiorentina but, now, it looks like he will be joining Cagliari, returning to the city where his wife lives.
CalcioMercato.com have learned that Alessandro Beltrami, Nainggolan's agent, has been finalising the details with Cagliari this evening, with the Belgian expected to undertake medical examinations as soon as tomorrow ahead of what is likely to be a season-long loan.
In some ways, Nainggolan has been replaced by Nicolo Barella at Inter and removed from Conte's project at the club; only to bring the move full circle and not only returning to the club that gave him his first big chance in Italy but also to replace the Italian midfielder who joined Inter from Cagliari earlier in the summer.
Translated: @snhw_
