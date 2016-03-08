Exclusive: Nainggolan unhappy with Roma for trying to sell him
14 June at 14:10CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan is unhappy with Roma after the club has looked to sell him on multiple occassions.
Nainggolan has been one of the Serie A's best midfielders over the last few seasons, but failed to earn a call-up to the Belgian national side for the World Cup. And this summer, he could be set to move away from the Stadio Olimpico, with Roma ready to offload him.
CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Nainggolan is unhappy with Roma after having got to know that they have been trying to offload him this summer.
The agent of Nainggolan is in good relations with someone who works for Atletico Madrid and through him, he has got to know that the giallorossi have attempted to sell him multiple times in recent weeks.
Nainggolan has been offered in exchange for Anderson Talisca and has been offered to Galatasaray and Atletico Madrid too.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
