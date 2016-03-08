Exclusive: Napoli agree personal terms with Man Utd target Lozano
03 July at 17:40Serie A giants Napoli have now agreed personal terms with Hirving Lozano as an agreement with PSV is the only thing remaining, Calciomercato understand.
Lozano has become one of the most wanted young players across the world and his impressive showings for PSV and the Mexican national team in the FIFA World Cup last year have attracted the attention of many clubs across Europe.
We understand that Cristiano Giuntoli has been in direct contact with Lozano and his family when the player was in Montecarlo. This was the second time he has held talks with the club.
While there is no overall agreement for the former Pachuca man, Napoli have agreed that they will pay the player around 4 million euros a season. But there is still no agreement with PSV, who are demanding a fee of 50 million euros currently.
But Lozano's liking for the project and the lure of Carlo Ancelotti may force them to sell for a lesser price. Once an agreement with PSV is found, it will be close to a done deal.
