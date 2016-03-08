Exclusive: Napoli close to sealing Lazzari transfer, the latest

Napoli appear to be very close to finding an agreement with SPAL for promising Manuel Lazzari. Calciomercato.com sources have learned that the Naples club have put in an offer of almost €20m for the right sided player, who has impressed for SPAL this season. Napoli are believed to already have an agreement in place with Lazzari, who has also had interest from Lazio in the past, but it appears that the deal will only be completed in the summer as the 25 year old wants to continue to help SPAL in their fight against relegation. Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti is said to have given the transfer the green light, and Napoli are now clearly in pole position to land the Italian international. More to come on the matter very soon....



@EddieSwain_