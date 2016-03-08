Exclusive: Napoli hold positive talks for Inter target, Udinese star
25 May at 15:00Serie A giants Napoli are holding positive talks with Udinese for the signing of their Argentine star Rodrigo de Paul.
De Paul has been Udinese's most important player this season and his performances have helped him earn a call-up from the Argentina national side as well already.
We understand that Aurelio de Laurentiis is dealing and talking nonstop with Napoli and is ready to meet the demand of 35 million euros that the Pozzo family have put forward.
Napoli are also willing to include Simone Verdi and Adam Ounas in a possible deal to complement the transfer, allowing them to overtake Inter in the race for the 25-year-old.
The nerazzurri are not out of the chase yet but the contacts they have made are not continuous. Also, they do not consider De Paul to be a priority as they feel that Federico Chiesa is someone they can pursue.
