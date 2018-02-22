Ancelotti's arrival at Napoli has officially opened a new course for the club, although the team that has done so well under Sarri won't be dismantled. However, we can expect a few changes here and there.

The likes of Hamsik, Jorginho and Mertens could all leave the club this summer, and the club is working to be prepared for such scenario. In fact, their sporting director Giuntoli has identified a former Serie A man that could be the first gift for Ancelotti; Paredes.

Bought by Zenit last summer for a fee of €23m plus bonuses, the midfielder could make a shock return to Serie A. The midfielder is held in high regard by Ancelotti and Napoli want to satisfy their new manager. In fact, Giuntoli spoke to representatives from Zenit about a possible transfer, with the Russian club asking for around €35m for the Argentinian.

This fee would be considered too high for Napoli. However, Giuntoli remains optimistic, as Paredes is upset with the departure of Roberto Mancini. There will most likely be a meeting between Giuntoli and the player's entourage soon, although the negotiations depend heavily on the future of Jorginho. The Brazilian could bring in roughly €60m for Napoli to spend, which could be used to sign Paredes.