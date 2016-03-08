Exclusive: Napoli make concrete attempts to sign Icardi from Inter
18 July at 17:45Serie A giants Napoli have now made concrete attempts to sign Mauro Icardi from Inter.
Icardi has not been included in the Inter squad that has traveled to Asia to take part in the International Champions Cup and he has already been told to leave the club this summer.
We understand that Napoli have taken steps in the last few hours that indicate their willingness to sign the former Sampdoria and Barcelona striker.
In the latest contacts between the Icardi entourage and Napoli, a wage of 7 million euros a season has been offered and while it is a negotiable figure, the insertion of bonuses in the wages can convince Icardi.
While there have been no talks with Inter in the last few days, but Napoli did make contact with them for Icardi in June but the nerazzurri responded by asking for Fabian Ruiz and Piotr Zielinski in a possible swap deal.
But the partenopei want to now make sure that they first agree personal terms with the player before agreeing a fee with Inter for their striker. Inter's valuation for Icardi is well below 70 million euros.
