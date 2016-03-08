Exclusive: Napoli now lead the race as PSG say 'no' to Man Utd target Lozano
11 June at 18:15Serie A giants Napoli have now jumped to the pole to sign PSV star Hirving Lozano as PSG have now said 'no' to a possible signature of the Mexican star.
Lozano has become one of North America's most wanted players over the last few seasons and his performances for PSV and the Mexican national team have caught the eyes of many clubs across the continent.
We exclusively understand that after talks with new PSG sporting director Leonardo over the last few hours, the Parisien's interest has now weakened.
This has put Napoli in the lead for the Mexican, despite strong interest from Manchester United in a possible deal. But Mino Raiola is very much open to selling his client to Napoli this summer.
The scenario is very much possible as in recent weeks Lozano and his family have been in Naples to hold talks with Carlo Ancelotti about a possible move which will cost 40 million euros.
Translated by Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments