Exclusive: Napoli offer Mario Rui to AC Milan
21 May at 11:55Napoli are reportedly ready bid farewell to left-back Mario Rui who has been informed that he is not in the plans of the manager Carlo Ancelotti for the next season.
The Portugal international’s contract with the club will finish in 2020 and Napoli wants to make sure they will get some value from his departure.
Calciomercato.com earlier learned that Rui was offered to Serie A giants AC Milan by the player’s agent.
It is expected that the deal will go through as the Rossoneri will be looking to bolster the left side of their defensive line and provide cover to Ricardo Rodríguez, however, the negotiations are expected to be at a very early stage.
This season, Mario Rui has played only 20 times in the Serie A for the partenopei, scoring once and assisting once. He was previously linked with a move to Chelsea last summer.
