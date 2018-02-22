Napoli are going to offer Maurizio Sarri a new contract, sources have told Calciomercato.com. The Italian tactician is one of Chelsea’s candidates to replace Conte next season and AC Milan are also reported to be interested in welcoming the manager’s services.Sarri has an € 8 million release clause included in his contract but the clause can only be activated by the end of the month.Aurelio De Laurentiis will meet Sarri next week to offer him to extend his stay at the San Paolo.Calciomercato.com has learned the details of Napoli’s offer to Sarri.The Italian tactician is on a € 1.5 million-a-year deal until 2020 and Napoli are determined to double the manager’s wages.De Laurentiis, in fact, will offer Sarri a € 3 million-a-year deal plus € 1 million in add-ons. The permanence of Sarri is a priority for Napoli but his poor relationship with De Laurentiis and his desire to sign some top players next summer could make negotiations collapse.