Exclusive: Napoli prepare new offer for Verona man; Milan lurking





The Partenopei are looking to secure the deal for the summer, as the player won't leave in January. The first of €12-13m plus bonuses wasn't convincing enough for Verona. Therefore, they are preparing a new and improved offer for the player. The midfielder is owned by Club Brugge, currently on loan at the Verona side. However, there is a buy-out clause in the contract, set at just €3.5m. This will be exercised, as the resale value is much higher. According to our reporter Daniele Longo , Napoli were the first to make serious contacts.

However, there are a few other teams interested as well, namely Fiorentina and Milan. The Rossoneri are fond of the player, having already made the initial enquires. An operation will only take place on the right conditions, as Milan have no intention of participating in an auction.

Thus far, Sofyan Amrabat has been one of the revelations in Serie A this season. The Moroccan midfielder has been very impressive for Hellas Verona, quickly becoming a key player for the team. Of course, as a result of this, he has attracted the interest of multiple teams.