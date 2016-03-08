Exclusive: Napoli prepare strategy to sign Lozano
10 August at 12:15It is a move that has looked on and off for nearly the entire summer but there now appears to be an acceleration towards a deal for Serie A giants Napoli to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Hirving Lozano. Lozano, also known as 'Chucky', first burst into the knowledge of many a football fan with his performances at the FIFA World Cup last summer with his native Mexico; including scoring a fantastic goal against holders Germany in the group stage.
Lozano was being linked with all sorts of top teams last summer, most notably Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal and Manchester United all being considered interested parties. However, Chucky remained in the Netherlands where he played another successful season with PSV.
Although, that honeymoon has not lasted too long. After another summer of links away, PSV are now excluding the player from their teams in the restart of the Eredivisie, preferring instead to rely on other players. This indicates that a void has grown between player and club and Napoli are looking to exploit this.
According to what has been learned by CalcioMercato.com, Napoli are preparing their strategy to meet Lozano's 42 million euro release clause. Their first option is a full-cash offer, which is what the Dutch side appear to prefer. The alternative is an offer spread across multiple years, perhaps with an increase in the overall sum via the fixed part or the addition of bonuses.
Regardless, there is a growing confidence amongst the Neapolitan side that they will be able to sign their man and Lozano would be an excellent addition to Ancelotti's team.
