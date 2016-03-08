Exclusive: Napoli ready to pay release clause for Barça target
01 June at 09:50Napoli are determined to pay Fabian Ruiz’s € 32 million release clause, calciomercato.com has exclusively learned.
The Spaniard is Napoli’s no.1 target to replace Jorginho who is expected to join Manchester City in the coming hours.
The Premier League giants are going to sign Jorginho for a fee close to € 55 million and Napoli are determined to pay Fabin Ruiz’s release clause as soon as Guardiola completes the signing of the Italian regista.
According to our reporter in Milan Daniele Longo, Ruiz has recently rejected Betis’ contract extension offer.
The Spaniard has agreed terms with the Serie A giants and has refused to extend his stay at Betis.
The La Liga side had offered Ruiz to extend his contract and increase his release clause to € 50 million. The player said no because he wants to move to Napoli. A few weeks ago, Fabian Ruiz had also been linked with a move to Barcelona but the player has already decided that Napoli will be his next destination.
Go to comments