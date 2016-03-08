Exclusive: Napoli schedule meeting with Raiola for Arsenal and Barcelona target

Hirving Lozano is the name on the top of Napoli's wish list. In fact, the Mexican winger is a serious and concrete goal for the Partenopei, as their sporting director is already planning for the summer in order to land the player.

As learned by Calciomercato.com, Napoli's DS Giuntoli has scheduled a meeting with Lozano's agent, Minco Raiola, looking to get the final agreement with the player.

The Partenopei are ready to propose a five-year deal for the youngster, although there are still a few things to define. Raiola's commissions and the details of the agreement are yet to be concluded, with it possibly also being a question about the player's image rights, as the potential is huge in Mexico.

Napoli are well aware that several clubs are interested, including Arsenal and Barcelona, but have informed Raiola that they're not willing to enter an auction. The price tag is reportedly set at €40-45m, while Napoli will try to get him for around €30m.