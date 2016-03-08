Exclusive: Napoli won't sell PSG target this month
26 January at 09:45Napoli star Allan is set for a stay at the partenopei, despite strong interest from PSG this month.
The Brazilian has been one of the Serie A most consistent midfielders over the last few seasons, having come up with an impressive performance against PSG in the UEFA Champions League too.
We understand that following Carlo Ancelotti's firm response to rumors linking Allan to a move to PSG, Napoli are now not selling Allan this month, despite the French giants still being very insistent on signing him.
PSG did make an offer of about 90 million euros earlier in the window and the move seemed close, but the partenopei rejected the bid and now won't sell Allan this month. But there is still a chance that he does indeed leave in the summer as the club have the guarantee of having him in the side till the end of the season.
The 28-year-old has appeared 18 Serie A games so far, assisting twice under Carlo Ancelotti.
