Exclusive: New meeting between Milan and Fiorentina for Viola duo

11 July at 19:00
The AC Milan-Fiorentina axis is once again about to be explored as the two clubs are set to meet once again tomorrow to discuss the future of two Fiorentina players who could be heading for the exit this summer.

The first of which is Jordan Veretout, the Viola's French midfielder who is not only the target of AC Milan but also of Arsenal, Roma and Inter Milan. Fiorentina want around 20 million euros for the Frenchman, whilst Milan are hoping that an offer of around 15 million plus Lucas Biglia could be enough to tempt the Viola into a move.

Meanwhile, the Rossoneri are also expressing an interest in Fiorentina captain and Argentine defender German Pezzella. A meeting yesterday with his agent, ​Martin Guastadisegno, has led Milan to consider open discussions with the Viola over their captain, in addition to Veretout.

