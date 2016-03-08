Exclusive: Newcastle close to Diego Reyes signing
23 July at 21:45According to what has been exclusively learnt by CalcioMercato.com, Newcastle United, of the English Premier League, are extremely close to signing former Porto centre-back Diego Reyes.
The Mexican defender has previously linked with a move to Lazio, as his contract expired with Portuguese outfit Porto earlier in the summer, yet it appears as though Rafa Benitez has convinced him to go to England and the Premier League ahead of the 2018/19 season.
