Exclusive: No agreement between Conte and Real Madrid, it’s a matter of money

Antonio Conte is not yet the new manager of Real Madrid. And the deal remains to be defined in these feverish hours for the former Juventus coach, because Florentino Perez has chosen him for several days as the first choice for the Blancos bench and decided to go straight on him after the resounding defeat for 5-1 against Barcelona. But the president of Real knows that Conte is not a simple manager to be taken in a few hours because of the legal dispute with Chelsea and the technical guarantees that he claims, having many proposals in hand and not wanting to be burned by Real as it was for the same Lopetegui after a disappointing summer market.



CONTACTS AND OBSTACLES - From yesterday afternoon, Perez and his trusted men are in talks with Antonio Conte. But the coach still claims to receive the annual salary of about € 10.8 million from Chelsea after the dismissal of the last summer in order to open for the arrival of Sarri, does not want to give up the legal battle and the matter remains standing.



Conte has launched positive signs of total openness to Real in the last hours but has not yet scheduled any travel to Madrid to sign because he’s waiting to unlock the situation with Chelsea. He wants certainty about investments and guarantees for the future, as well as not abandoning the cause with the Blues. For this reason, the situation remains slow and to be unblocked: there is still no definitive agreement, Lopetegui is still about being fired and Santiago Solari could be a solution if Real Madrid don’t complete the agreement with Antonio Conte shortly.

(Calciomercato, Fabrizio Romano)Emanuele Giulianelli